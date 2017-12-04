District Consumer Forum slaps penalty on Fortis Escorts

State Times News

JAMMU: District and Sessions Judge and President of District Consumer Forum has directed Fortis Escorts, New Delhi to pay Rs. 3,10,000 to V.K. Tandon along with interest of 7 per cent plus Rs 35,000 for the mental agony and litigation charges borne by him.

As per the complainant V.K Tandon was told by the hospital authorities that Rs 4.5 to Rs 5 lakh shall be charged from him for the operation including tests etc. but after the operation though he could not recover and got nerve palsy, a bill of Rs.8,10,072 was given and he deposited the amount under protest despite his non recovery. Moreover his repeated protests went in vain despite assurances given to him at the earlier stage which was followed by cold rather no response from the hospital authorities later.

The Judge, convinced over the logical pleadings put forth by Advocate Rajiv Jain, passed the order with directions to the hospital authorities to deposit the amount within one month.