District Badminton Championship commences

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: DIG Central Kashmir Range, V.K Birdi on Wednesday inaugurated District Badminton Championship at Railway Sports Complex, Railway Station Budgam.

SSP Budgam Tejinder Singh, ASP Budgam Majid Malik, DySP Hqrs Budgam Feroz Yahya, DySP DAR DPL Budgam Rasiq Mir, AC Railway Police Rakesh Kumar and other officers from Indian Railways were also present at the inaugural function.

The tournament is being organised by District Police Budgam. A total number of 32 individuals are participating in the championship in three categories Viz., Junior category, senior category and veteran category.

On the inaugural day three matches were played.

The aim of holding such events is to inculcate the sense of sportsmanship and amity among the participants.