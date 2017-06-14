District Admn reviews flood protection plan

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: District Development Commissioner, Jammu Kumar Rajeev Ranjan on Tuesday convened a meeting of officers to review anti-flood measures in the district here.

Sub-District Magistrates Akhnoor, North, South, R S Pura, SE Irrigation and Flood Control, Tensildars, Executive Engineers, I&FC, PDD, BSNL, R&B, RDD besides officers of police, SDRF and army were present in the meeting.

Preparedness-cum-rescue plan was discussed in the meeting wherein DDC called for coordination between the departments and other agencies to safeguard the precious lives in case of any eventuality during coming rainy season. The meeting discussed in detail the precautionary measures to be taken in the flood prone areas along River Chenab, Tawi and flood channels.

To ensure timely communication of the instructions and advisories police department was asked to keep ready wireless sets in flood prone areas.

The officers of Army, CRPF and Civil Defence were directed to keep their men and machinery ready including tents, sand bags, lantern, Petromax, dozer, ropes and life jackets besides stretchers, emergency lights, Shovels and Blankets whereas department of mechanical irrigation construction division Jammu will provide dewatering pumps for identified low lying areas in the town.