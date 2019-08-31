District Administration Rajouri conducts surprise inspection of 99 Government offices

58 Employees placed under suspension

STATE TIMES NEWS

Rajouri: In order to ensure punctuality and regularity among the employees the District Administration Rajouri today conducted surprise inspections in various government offices in the district .During the surprise inspections as many as 99 government institutions were inspected.The checking,which was conducted by a team of officers includes Additional Deputy Commissioners,Sub divisional Magistrate, Assistant Commissioner Revenue and other Revenue officers across the border district.

The inspection was conducted under the overall supervision of District Development Commissioner Rajouri,Mohammad Aijaz Asad. It Is pertinent to mention here that District Administration Rajouri is conducting surprise inspections periodically to improve work culture in the govt offices with focus on providing good governance to the public.

During the inspections it was revealed that against a strength of 1080 officials posted in the inspected institutions,785 were found present while 58 were found absent from duty,174 others were shown on leave ,44 were shown on training and 04 arrived late on duty.

Taking serious note of the absenteeism District Development Commissioner Rajouri placed 58 absent employees under suspensions,while all the heads of all institutions have been directed to maintain up to date leave accounts of the employees on a daily basis and ensure proper attendance records of their institutions.

DDC made it clear that no laxity would be allowed in maintenance of discipline, punctuality and regularity in govt offices in the interest of greater common good and efficient public service delivery .