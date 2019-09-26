District Administration Kulgam to distribute 4000 eco-friendly bags

STATE TIMES NEWS

KULGAM: In order to discourage use of polythene and inculcate habit of safe shopping, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam on Wednesday directed all four Municipalities of Kulgam to distribute 4000 eco-friendly bags among consumers.

The decision was taken at a joint meeting of Tehsildars, Executive officers and representatives of local bodies here at mini secretariat.

During the meeting it was given out that 1000 eco-friendly bags will be distributed in each municipality to spread a message to avoid use of single use plastic items and to develop habit for use of eco-friendly bags for shopping and carriage of items.

Highlighting the need of alternatives to replace the polythene, the DDC said that the excessive use of plastic has degraded the environment and has potentially reduced the production and productivity of soil and need of hour is to discourage the use of single use plastic at every step he added.