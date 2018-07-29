Share Share 0 Share 0

After Rahul Gandhi hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament BJP members have become averse to the whole gamut of camaraderie. A BJP parliamentarian, Nishikant Dubey, stating that married men in his party are apprehensive that if they were to hug Rahul Gandhi, their wives would divorce them, or accuse them of “developing different symptoms”. Dubey added that they would be ready to hug Gandhi after he got married. There is, undoubtedly, a political explanation for this distasteful remark. In a deft move that had checkmated the Prime Minister and his colleagues, the Congress President had hugged Narendra Modi after delivering a memorable speech in Parliament. It was Gandhi’s way of showing that unlike Modi and his party, the Congress believed in embracing opponents and opposition. Dubey was perhaps trying to soften the political blow with his comment since Gandhi’s gesture has been well-received. Civility, evidently, has no place in contemporary Indian politics. But Dubey’s statement is indicative of a deeper rot – the erosion of sensitivity and empathy. Is that because after tweaking history, the BJP’s minders have set their eyes on twisting perfectly acceptable codes of human behaviour? That would explain their willingness to shoulder the responsibility of reinforcing some of the most corrosive ideas and prejudices concerning gender and sexuality, that too in public. Dubey’s chauvinism is consistent with the stubbornness of India’s political discourse, which steadfastly refuses to acknowledge the shifting realities on the ground. Homosexuality remains a criminal transgression on account of an archaic law, but the judiciary, unlike legislators, is not averse to examining the matter anew. During the current deliberations on the constitutional validity of Section 377, a Supreme Court Bench has been on record saying that the Court will not wait for a “majoritarian government to act” if it found that fundamental rights have been violated. It is possible that Dubey may have missed this point. Perhaps he was not even listening, busy as he was keeping an eye out for the dreaded hug.