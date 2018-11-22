Dissolution of Assembly not a coincidence: Omar

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar/Jammu: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik’s decision to dissolve the State Assembly within minutes of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti staking claim for government formation “cannot be a coincidence”.

“JKNC has been pressing for assembly dissolution for 5 months now. It can’t be a coincidence that within minutes of Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba letter staking claim the order to dissolve the assembly suddenly appears,” Omar said in a series of tweets.

After the PDP’s claim to form the government, former deputy chief minister and senior J&K BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said the efforts are being made on “instructions of Pakistan” and urged the people to thwart the attempt.