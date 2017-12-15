Disruptions mar RS proceedings on first day

New Delhi: Disruptions marred the first day of the Winter Session of the Rajya Sabha today as a determined opposition stalled proceedings protesting the disqualification of former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav and another MP of the same party and certain recent remarks of the Prime Minister.

The House was first adjourned for about 20 minutes till noon and again till 2.30 PM after it reassembled, with members of the Congress and Samajwadi Party trooping into the Well and raising slogans opposing the disqualification of Yadav and Ali Anwar Ansari.

When the House reassembled after the first adjournment at noon, the Congress members also protested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh, after Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the issue.

Earlier when the House assembled, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu led the House in paying tributes to ten former members who passed away during the inter-session period.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister introduced new ministers to the House, following which Zero Hour mentions were taken up.

At that point, Naresh Agarwal (SP) raised a point of order regarding disqualification of the two former JD(U) members of the House.

However, the Chairman did not agree with him saying there is no “point .. in your point of order”. He also said the matter was cannot be discussed as it was a decision of the Chair.

Joining the issue, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi said the opposition was not challenging the decision taken by the Chair and wanted to say something more, but Naidu repeated that it was not a matter of discussion.

Referring to a political rally of the earlier ‘Maha Gathbandhan’ between JD(U) and Lalu Prasad-led RJD, Azad said votes during the Bihar assembly elections were sought in the name of the grand alliance by projecting Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister.

The senior Congress member said it was Nitish Kumar who had left the alliance in Bihar and in fact the JD(U) members in the House should resign. “Membership of JD(U) members should be cancelled,” Azad stressed.

Several opposition members including from Congress, SP and the Left parties were seen on their feet. Anand Sharma (Congress) tried to say something but could not be heard.

When Naidu asked A Navaneetha Krishnan (AIADMK) to go ahead with his Zero Hour mention regarding cyclone in Tamil Nadu, Congress and SP members trooped into the Well raising slogans.

Naidu asked them to return to their seats but they continued raising slogans.

“You want to do like this on the first day…All in Well not well…,” he said and adjourned the House till noon. (PTI)