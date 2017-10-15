‘Disrespecting’ National Anthem in Kishtwar; probe ordered

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: A probe has been ordered into the alleged disrespect of the national anthem by a government officer at a school in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Sunday, calling on people to maintain peace in the area.

Students and teachers alleged that Assistant commissioner revenue (ACR) M S Khan, who had gone to the school on Thursday in Kishtwar district on an inspection, did not respect the national anthem playing there.

“An inquiry has been ordered into the incident. The people, especially students, are advised to maintain peace and not play in the hands of vested interests who want to vitiate the atmosphere,” District Development Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana said. Rana said Khan visited the school as part of a raid in the district to check absenteeism.

“He was checking nearly a dozen offices and was ordered to ensure prompt inspection. He was in a hurry, moving from one place to another. He was told to submit his report within the shortest possible time,” Rana said.

The official has been accused by the students and teachers of moving into the principal’s office during the inspection while the national anthem was being played at the school. Some teachers raised the issue, leading to protests by students.

STATE TIMES in its edition dated October 12 exclusively reported that large number of school children protested against a senior Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) officer inside their school premises in Kishtwar after he allegedly insulted National Anthem.