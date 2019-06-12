Disqualify five Councillors of MC Udhampur: Mankotia

Share Share Share 0

UDHAMPUR: Hailing the decision of Election Commission for disqualifying four Councillors of MC Kathua including President, Former MLA and President Panthers Party Balwant Singh Mankotia demanded to disqualify five Councillors of Municipality Council Udhampur same as pattern of Kathua Municipality under the provisions of defections under sections 18 A(1) (a) of J&K Municipality Act 2000.

He informed that people had voted against them in Municipality elections but they had disrespected the mandate of people and joined other political party after winning the election.

He said that Panthers Party will also approach Election Commission through legal process.