DISPUTED WATER

Sharing of Indus water between India and Pakistan had always been a contentious issue with both claiming to be the beneficiaries. Under the Indus-Water Treaty, India and Pakistan share the waters – Pakistan uses almost 80 per cent of the water from the basin – of six rivers that flow through India towards Pakistan. Of these, India has complete rights over Sutlej, Beas and Ravi, while Pakistan uses Chenab, Jhelum and Indus. On the Indian side the worst affected state is Jammu and Kashmir which in the absence of a clear-cut policy has not been able to tap the potential to the maximum for legitimate water requirements for hydel power generation, deepening of rivers for navigation purposes, erecting protective bunds for floods and building adequate water reserves for irrigation are fulfilled. The treaty which has been in force for more than 45 years, has added to the economic woes of the people of upstream Jammu and Kashmir by depriving them of the legitimate right to full usage of Jhelum, Chenab and Indus waters. Indeed, India can hypothetically terminate the Indus Waters Treaty and restrict even the rivers flowing into Pakistan through the diversion of Indus River waters. But when it comes to practice, this position remains untenable. As such there is sufficient ground for reviewing the Indus Water Treaty, so that it is turned into a resilient one after making necessary modifications and adjustments, which can take care of the substantial changes. Because of the topsy-turvy treaty J&K in the shape of financial and technical assistance must get the same from the Centre so that estimated potential of around 20,000 mega watts of energy can be utilised. The 45-year-old treaty has been an outstanding example of conflict resolution but scarcity of water in the basin states since the early 1990s has brought the agreement under strain and its “survival appeared weak”. The treaty so long had failed to address two issues: the division of shortages in dry years between India and Pakistan, when flows are almost half as compared to wet years, and the cumulative impact of storages on the flows of the River Chenab into Pakistan.