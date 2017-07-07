Dispose cases on merit for speedy dispensation of justice: SSP

SSP Poonch Rajeev Pandey chairing crime review meeting.
STATE TIMES NEWS
POONCH: A crime review meeting was held at Dist Police Office Poonch by Sr Supdt of Police Poonch Rajeev Pandey, in which all SDPOs, SHOs and In-charge Police Posts of District Poonch participated.
The directions were given to the officers for disposal of under investigation cases on merit for speedy dispensation of justice to the aggrieved. Special thrust is to be given on theft cases, crime against women, NDPS cases, land disputes cases in which demarcation of land is required from Revenue Department for settling of dispute in land cases bovine smuggling cases, visible traffic violations, enforcing complete restrictions on no entry to ease traffic congestion in Poonch city, Surankote and Mendhar town.
The officers were directed to conduct regular police public meetings in their respective area to get first hand information of the problem being faced by the public and timely redressal of grievances . The officers stressed upon to ensure quality investigation of under investigation cases in general and in heinous cases in particular to dispense justice.
Additional Supt of Police Poonch Masroor Mir, Rayaz Tantray SDPO Mendhar, Shahid Nahiem DySp Hqrs Poonch and Asgar Malik DySP Surankote, SHOs and In-charges Police Posts of the district participated in the crime meeting.
