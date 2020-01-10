Disposal of public grievances being fast paced: Advisor Sharma

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma on Thursday said that the government has fast paced the disposal of grievances being projected by the people to ensure good governance and accountability, along with speedy implementation of welfare programmes and schemes.

The Advisor was speaking at Public grievances redressal camp organised in connection with public outreach programme, here at Udhyog Bhawan.

Over 55 deputations and 60 individuals comprising 610 people called on him to seek redressal of their issues.

A deputation of 10+2 lecturers demanded Assured Career Progression (ACP) to address their stagnation.

Another deputation of JK Incharge School Education Officer/Lecturers Forum and JK School Education Employees Coordination Committee submitted memorandum of their issues, seeking career progression, promotions and resolving of other service related issues.

Likewise, College Teachers’ Association deputation led by its President, Dr Rakesh Jasrotia met Sharma and demanded implementation of UGC regulations and uniformity in age of superannuation with their counterparts in other Union Territories, permission for pursuing in-service PhD with grant of study leave and restoration of increments for higher qualifications of M.Phil and PhD.

The delegation also expressed resentment against the proposal of appointing a Senior Scale Officer from Administrative Department as Director Colleges and framing of new recruitment rules without involving the college community.

The delegation comprised of Dr Sandhya, Dr Abdul Haq, Prof Amit Sharma, Prof Jugal Kishore, Dr Mohd Ashfaq, Prof Mohammad Qyoom, Prof Shaveta Choudhary , Prof Rashu and Dr Sarabjeet Singh.

Advisor Sharma gave a patient hearing and assured the deputations and individuals that all genuine issues would be addressed in speedy manner.