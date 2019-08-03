Disposal of grievances during Governor’s Rule

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Since the imposition of Governor’s Rule, during 20th June 2018 – 02 August 2019, the Grievance Cell (including Governor’s Secretariat) received 82211 complaints/grievances of which 81885 have been dealt with / forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal while as 326 complaints / grievances are under process.
