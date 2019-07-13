Disposal of grievances during Governor’s Rule

State Times News SRINAGAR: Since the imposition of Governor’s Rule, during June 20, 2018 -July 12, 2019, the Grievance Cell (including Governor’s Secretariat) received 77,065 complaints/grievances of which 76,682 have been dealt with / forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal while as 383 complaints / grievances are under process. Similarly, on the directions of Governor, all the four Advisors to the Governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations / deputations and individuals both at Srinagar and in Jammu as per the schedule and are regularly reviewing the disposal of the grievances pertaining to their respective departments.
