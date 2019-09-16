Display Your Talent: Quiz, Mehandi, Rangoli competitions held on day 2

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The second day of ongoing ‘Rang Trang-Display Your Talent-2019’ organised by the Department of Students Welfare, University of Jammu comprised of three events viz Quiz, Mehandi and Rangoli-making competitions.

Prof Jasbir Singh, Dean Students Welfare and Prof Yash Pal Sharma, Chairman, Campus Cultural Committee congratulated and felicitated winners of the events.

In quiz competition, Dr Varinder Koundal was the Quiz Master. In all, 21 teams participated in the event among which GMC Jammu, GDC Udhampur, GDC Samba, Department of Library Sciences JU and GDC Akhnoor qualified for finals. The team comprising Priyatosh Dev, Anshu Dubey and Nikhil Kumar from GDC Udhampur stood first while Koushal Kumar, Mohinder Pal and Mukesh Kumar from GDC Akhnoor stood second and Tushar Mahajan, Jagandeep Singh and Deipinder Bhat from GMC Jammu stood third.

In Mehandi competition, 40 students participated and exhibited their creativity. Izna Rehman from Department of Library Sciences JU, Anju Bala from Department of Botany JU and Pooja Devi from GDC Reasi secured first, second and third positions respectively. The Certificates of Merit were awarded to Rajni Verma from Department of Library Sciences, Sheetal Sharma from GCW Udhampur, Roheena Bandey from KC Law College, Khushboo Kumari from Institute of Music & Fine Arts and Neha Kumari from GDC Samba. Reecha Gupta, Hemu Karki and Divya Bandral were the judges of the event while Dr Sarika Manhas was the Teacher Incharge for the event.

In Rangoli making competition, 60 students participated and created beautiful Rangolis. Mohinder Kumar from Department of EVS JU, Sheetal Sharma from IMFA and Rajni from GDC Billawar secured first, second and third positions respectively. The Certificates of Merit were awarded to Sonali Devi from GCW Udhampur, Maheshwari from Dogra Law College, Bharti Rani from IMFA and Anju Bala from Department of Botany JU. Reecha Gupta, Divya Bandral and Mukesh Kumar were the judges of the event while Dr Samridhi Arora was the Teacher Incharge.

The events were coordinated by Mansi Mantoo (Media Officer), Ifra Kak (Cultural Officer) and Sumeet Sharma (Drama Instructor). Sahil, Kusum, Alisha, Vaishali, Mehul, Shahraza and Ajay managed the events.

On Tuesday, September 17, Group Song (Indian) event would be conducted at Brig Rajinder Singh Auditorium from 10:00 AM onwards.