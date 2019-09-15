Display Your Talent: Nandani of GCW Parade wins Classical Vocal event

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The events of Classical Vocal Solo, Semi Classical Vocal, Classical Instrumental, Installation and Clay Modelling were conducted here on Saturday during the ongoing ‘RangTrang-Display Your Talent-19’ organized by the Department of Students Welfare, University of Jammu.

Prof Jasbir Singh, Dean Students Welfare, Dr Anil Gupta and Dr Garima Gupta Assistant Deans SW faculty members, teachers from colleges, students and scholars of the University of Jammu were present during the events.

In Classical Vocal, Nandani Kapoor from GCW, Parade was declared first. The second position was secured by Mohit and Third position was secured Bandana both from Institute of Music and Fine Arts. B.S Bali, Anil Kumar and Ashu Tosh Magotra were the adjudicators and Dr Farah Chowdhary was the Teacher Incharge.

In Classical Instrumental Percussion, the first position was secured by Abhishek Sehgal and second position was secured by Mohit Kumar both from Institute of Music and Fine Arts. In Classical Instrumental Non-Percussion, the first and second positions were secured by Prince Bhatti and Shivani Manhas respectively, both from Institute of Music and Fine Arts. Savita Bakshi, Praveen Sabharwal, Anil Kumar and Neeraj Verma were the judges and Dr Savita Nayyar was the Teacher Incharge.

In Clay Modeling, the participants presented their creativity on the topics ‘Voyage’ and ‘Dream World’. Mohinder Kumar from the Department of EVS, JU, Shrishti Koul from the Department of Chemistry, JU and Meenakshi Thakur from the Department of Zoology, JU were declared first, second and third respectively. The Certificates of Merit were awarded to Stanzin Tsepal from Institute of Music and Fine Arts, Darshpreet Kaur from the Department of Psychology, JU and Juhi Kalsotra from GCW, Parade. Dr. Satinder Kumar was the Teacher In-Charge of the event.

In Instillation, students created installations on the topics of ‘Girl Child Our Pride’ and ‘Celebrations in Life’. The team of Bansuri and Roheena from KC Law College stood first, the second position was secured by the team of Kunal Sadhotra and Mehak Sawan from Institute of Music and Fine Arts. Team of Anju Bala and Simran Kotwal from the Department of Botany, JU stood third. Dr Sunita Sharma was the Teacher In-Charge of the event. Ganesh Sharma, Vikas Dogra and Mukul Magotra were the judges of both the events of Fine Arts.

The events were coordinated by Mansi Mantoo, Media Officer, Sumeet Sharma, Drama Instructor and Ifra Kak Cultural Officer. Shaharaza, Vaishali, Alisha, Mehul and Harsmita looked after the Hall Management.

On Sunday, September 15, the events of Mehandi, Rangoli and Quiz would be conducted at Brig Rajinder Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu from 10:00 AM onwards.