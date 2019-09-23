Display Your Talent: IMFA wins painting competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: On eight day of ongoing ‘Rang Trang-Display Your Talent-2019’ organised by the Department of Students Welfare, University of Jammu, three events viz Painting, Photography and Collage-making competitions were held.

In Painting competition, topics given to participants were ‘Spring Landscape’, ‘Folk Musician’ and ‘Picnic Party’. Saurav Kumar and Vikas Singh both from Institute of Music and Fine Arts (IMFA) stood first and second respectively while third position was secured by Tamanna Bhagat from GDC R S Pura. Certificates of Merit were awarded to Hameera Tak from GCW Parade, Meenakshi Thakur from Department of Zoology JU and Pallavi Kasiv from GMC Jammu. Bhushan Kesar and Suman Gupta were the adjudicators of the event while Dr Sanjana Koul was the Teacher Incharge of the event.

In Photography contest, topics given to the participants were Line, Form and Colour wherein Dhruv Pant from The Law School, JU Abhinav Behl from Institute of Music and Fine Arts (IMFA) and Abhinandan Angotra from GDC Akhnoor stood first, second and third respectively. Certificates of Merit were awarded to Vanshdeep Singh from GDC Samba, Mehul Rajput from Department of EVS JU and Vikas Uttam from GDC Reasi. Chander Sunder and Dr Ashok Gupta were the adjudicators and Dr Harish Chander was the teacher incharge of the event.

In Collage-making event, the topics were ‘Swachh Bharat’ ‘Unity’ and ‘Sports’. Aziz Verma from IMFA, Urvi Kotwal from KC Law College and Srishti Koul from the Department of Chemistry JU stood first, second and third respectively. Certificates of Merit were awarded to Shivika from The Law School JU, Bansuri Kalra from KC Law College and Supriya Gupta from The Business School JU. Dr. Raj Kumar, Al Mansoor and Bhushan Kesar were the adjudicators while Dr Madhulika Singh was the Teacher Incharge.

Dean Students Welfare, Prof Jasbir Singh along with Prof Yash Pal Sharma, Chairman, Campus Cultural Committee and Prof Anupama Vohra, Co-Chairperson, Campus Cultural Committee, Dr Sanjana Koul, Dr Madhulika Singh and Dr Harish Chander congratulated and felicitated winners of the events.

The events were coordinated by Mansi Mantoo, Media Officer; Ifra Kak, Cultural Officer; Sumeet Sharma, Drama Instructor. Mehul, Alisha, Ajay, Sahil and Meenakshi managed the events.

On September 23, the events of Mime and Mimicry would be conducted at Brig Rajinder Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu from 10:00 AM onwards.