Display Your Talent: GCW Udhampur wins skit competition

JAMMU: The skit competition was held on tenth day of ‘Rang Trang-Display Your Talent-2019’ organised by the Department of Students Welfare, University of Jammu.

Prof Jasbir Singh, Dean Students Welfare, Prof Yash Pal Sharma, Chairman, Campus Cultural Committee, Prof Anupama Vohra, Co-Chairperson, Campus Cultural Committee and other faculty members, students and scholars were also present at the occasion.

In the competition, students presented skits on various relevant topics including ‘Swachh Bharat’ ‘Drug De-addiction’, ‘Women Empowerment’, etc.

GCW Udhampur won the competition by winning first position while Department of Physical Education, JU and GCW Parade secured second and third positions respectively.

Shruti Thakur from GCW Udhampur and Deepak from Dogra Law College were declared as Best Actress and Best Actor respectively.

Certificates of Merit in Acting were awarded to Kiran Kumari from GDC Kathua, Sonika Devi from GCW Udhampur, Nimrat Preet from Department of Psychology JU and Jhanvi Sharma from GCW Parade.

Prof Sunita Dhir, Vijay Atri and Dr Adheesh Kumar comprised the jury for the event while Dr Pritam Singh was the Teacher Incharge.

The event was coordinated by Mansi Mantoo Media Officer, Sumeet Sharma Drama Instructor and Ifra Kak Cultural Officer. Vrinda, Vaishali, Kusum, Alisha, Anup, Amogh, Irfan and Meenakshi looked after the Hall Management. Kulbhushan Thakur and Arif Paul operated the sound.

On September 25, One-Act Play competition will be organised from 10:00 AM onwards at Brig Rajinder Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu.