‘Dismissal of J&K Govt only way’

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Prof Bhim Singh, Chief Patron of National Panthers Party urged upon the President Ramnath Kovind to advice the Governor of J&K, N.N Vohra to dismiss the present ruling government in view of the present situation which has created a situation and uncertainty thus created a situation threatening national security.

“The Chief Minister has completely failed to control the situation following the death of a minor girl in village Rassana, Kathua,” Bhim said in a statement issued here on Wednesday. The NPP Supremo urged upon the President to advice Vohra to accept resignations of all BJP Ministers because the Mehbooba government has lost confidence of majority of the House as well of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The Governor Rule is only way out failing which the peace in the state shall not be restored, he emphasized.