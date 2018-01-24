‘Discrimination with Jammu region becoming intolerable’

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Resolving that discrimination with Jammu region is becoming intolerable, the intellectuals of Jammu region on Tuesday appealed to the youth to get united and fight for equal employment opportunities on the basis of population and area on district and Tehsil levels.

In this regard, a seminar on ‘Economic Potential of Jammu Region and Employment Avenues’ was organised by Interaction Forum Jammu Province (IFJP) marking the Third Foundation Day of IFJP here.

The intellectuals representing all the Districts and Tehsils of Jammu region consisting professionals, experts, legal luminaries, former bureaucrats, scientists, defence officers, academicians, social and political activists, youth and women, representatives of social, trade, worker, groups and organizations, doctors, engineers etc participated and interacted in this historical event.

The event also resolved for restoration of moral values, brotherhoods, communal harmony, eradication of social evils, improvement of quality of life and need of good governance.

The function was presided over by Dr Irshad Ahmed Hamal former Vice Chancellor, BGSB University and B.R Kundal former Chief Secretary was the Chief Guest. Whereas Dr. Harbans Singh former VC SKAUST and K.B Jandyal, IAS (Retd) were the Guests of Honour and M.K. Wangroo veteran journalist, S.S Dogra former IGP, Anoop Singh Salathia, IPS, District and Sessions Judges Harbans Lal and Hari Om Singh, former Dy Commissioner, B.S Jamwal former MD, Dr. Y.P Sawhney, Prof M. Iqbal, Capt L.K Sharma IFS, Col. Bana Ram, Subash Shastri President NMC, M.K Bhardwaj Advocate, Rajiv Jandyal Ex President Jandyal Biradari, Dr. Iftkar Hussain, Dr. V.K Sharma, Vijay Sharma, President Bar Association Reasi, Bishan Dass President Prajapati Sabha Kathua and Col. B.D Sharma presented their views.