Discrimination in payment and claims to DPs of 1947 POJK

Dear Editor,

Consequent upon order No. 9659 February 17, 2017 issued by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, many of displaced persons of 1947 from POJK filed their claims on the prescribed forms alongwith all the requisite documents in the office of PRO, Jammu which have been scrutinised by the authorities and those found to be complete and fit for approval, have been notified in the shape of approved lists, for disbursement of compensation amount in favour of head of each family.

However, a group of families whose cases were registered in Punjab or other places where they were initially settled by Government of India, have also filed their claims after completing all the formalities including the State Subject Certificate, but their cases have not been considered merely on the ground that they were registered outside the State. This group of families numbering between 50 to 100 had come back to the Home State (J&K) and settled at Jammu after building their houses on the land purchased by them. Some members of these families have also been doing service in different departments of the State Government and are now State Government pensioners. They are bonafide State Subjects and are holding State Subject Certificates and are permanently settled at Jammu. Their first claim of Rs. 3,500 (including cost of plot/quarter) was also settled by PRO Jammu. They have also proof of the same i.e. Form A or Nominal Roll as per the requirement for submissions of the claims.

It is therefore astonishing and agonising that their cases are not being considered merely on the ground ‘Outside State’. This is pure case of discrimination and high handedness on the part of authorities for refusing to entertain their genuine claims.

Jagmohan Gupta

Rehari Colony, Jammu.