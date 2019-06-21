Disbursement of additional month’s salary against duties during civic polls under process: DEO

Share Share Share 0

State Times News

SRINAGAR: District Election Officer Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Thursday said that the disbursement process of the additional one month’s salary for employees of the district who performed duties during the Municipal and Panchayat Elections 2018 is currently under process.

He said relevant files verified and processed so far account for disbursements to the tune of 8 crore rupees adding that verifications of remaining claims is under process. The DEO said disbursements made so far include an amount of 75 lac rupees released in respect of 31 Drawing & Disbursing Officers adding that the remaining disbursements in respect of other DDOs will be made in due course.

He said the release of the salaries is being made purely on the basis of the verifications submitted by the concerned DDOs and authenticated by the election authorities.

Dr Shahid said all those employees of the district who successfully performed their duties during the said elections will get the additional one month’s salary as promised.