‘Disburse compensation to snowfall-hit fruit growers immediately’

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Thursday directed all Deputy Commissioners of the valley to start disbursement of enhanced compensation amount to the affected fruit growers immediately whose fruits were damaged due to the recent snowfall.
He also directed them to constitute teams to monitor the progress of disbursement process and send the daily based report to his office.
