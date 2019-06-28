Disaster preparedness programme held at IEI

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: State Disaster Management Authority, in collaboration with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Institution of Engineers, India (IEI), J&K State Centre, conducted one day sensitisation programme on Disaster Preparedness at Auditorium of IEI at Sonwarbagh Srinagar. Director, Industries & Commerce, Kashmir Mehmood Ahmed Shah inaugurated the programme, in presence of Director Disaster Management and Chairman IEI, Aamir Ali. The representatives from J&K Mountaineering and Hiking Club and Cliff Hangers Asia were provided training during the programme. The participants were provided with certificates of participation.
