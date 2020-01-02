Disaster management crucial area in a growing economy: Shah

Agency

Nagpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the country, aiming to become USD 5 trillion economy by 2024, needs enhanced disaster management and fire service capabilities.

He was speaking after inaugurating a new campus of the National Fire Service College here, laying foundation stone for an NDRF Academy and distribution of Fire Service Gallantry Medals. Disaster management and fire services remained neglected areas after Independence, he alleged.

“When our government was formed in 2014 under the leadership of Narendra Modi, our economy was 2 trillion dollars, and we were at 11th place in the world rankings. By 2019, within five years we added one trillion dollars to the economy,” the Home minister said.

“In 70 years we became 2 trillion dollars economy and within five years we worked towards increasing it by one trillion dollars,” he said.

“We have set a target that before the next elections and if possible before the completion of 75 years of India’s Independence, we will become 5 trillion dollars economy,” Shah said.

“And if we want to move in that direction then we will need to work on many areas like infrastructure development, industrial development and urban development. And during this period, both disaster management and fire services become very important areas as regards citizens’s safety,” he said. “Because, industrial development, infrastructure development and urban development create possible disaster, accident and emergency situations.

“Hence, simultaneously the country needs to be prepared in these areas and we will be ready to address these issues under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” he said. The National Disaster Response Force Academy will come up within 18 months, he said. “During the Congress rule, one government performed `bhoomi-pujan’ (ground-breaking ceremony),another government gave funds and a third government started construction and a fourth completed the project,” he said.