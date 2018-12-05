DISABLING CAUSE

Share Share 0 Share

As far as disability is concerned India fares poorly in extending infrastructure to those with different needs. Go to any public place the situation is same and the disabled finds it difficult to move. This has been the situation years together. Insensitivity towards needy has been relegated to a lower level. This is when nation dedicated a day for them on December 3. The aim was to make public transport and spaces, tourist spots, airports, railways and even government websites friendly for differently-abled ones. That said, such intentions have been expressed before but haven’t yielded the desired results. In India only two per cent of differently-abled people are self-dependent, whereas in China 80 per cent of those with different needs can function independently. It’s been over two decades since the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act was passed. Since then building bylaws and various provisions under ASI guidelines for the differently-abled have been promulgated. But these have mostly remained on paper. Mobility and social interactions for differently-abled people continue to be huge challenges. In Jammu most of the buildings are not differently-abled compliance. The problem lies in the government’s piecemeal approach. Empowering those with disabilities can’t be restricted to the Social Justice Ministry. It must necessarily involve all government agencies and verticals. Similarly, building public infrastructure that’s disability friendly can’t be executed in isolation. It needs to be incorporated in the tender and funding conditions of construction contracts. For disability-friendly infrastructure automatically translates into pedestrian-friendly infrastructure. The public sector too must do its bit to empower the differently- abled. It’s deplorable that companies in this sector are woefully short of filling their mandated three per cent quota for persons with disabilities in their workforce. They must lead the way by surpassing this target.