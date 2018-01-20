Disabled youth given financial assistance

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A physically disabled youth, Harvish Sharma, resident of Gangyal area of Jammu District, has been granted financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh in the form of loan by Jammu and Kashmir Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes Development Corporation, for setting up of own small unit and earn livelihood.

The Corporation Vice-Chairperson, Balbir Ram Rattan, along with Divisional Manager Gulam Qadir Khatana and District Manager Joginder Paul Atri, handed over official Payment Authority Letter (PAL) of the sanctioned amount to Harvish Sharma at Corporation Head Office on Friday.

The beneficiary, Harvish Sharma, with 40 per cent disability, had applied for loan to set up his shuttering unit and the corporation, after processing the case, sanctioned Rs 2 lakh in his favour through National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (NHFDC) with an interest of 4 per cent and the loaned amount is to be paid back in monthly installment of Rs 4,200 in four and half years.

Balbir Ram Rattan stressed upon the beneficiary to set up his shuttering unit at the earliest and start earning so that his days of misery are over and he becomes a self earner instead of sitting idle at home and looking at others for some sort of help. He said that Corporation is the channelising agency, which receives funds from the Apex Corporations of the Union Government and the State Government and the same are provided as loan to the unemployed people belonging to Target Groups to make them self reliant.