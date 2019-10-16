Disabled persons to be exempted from rules of odd-even scheme

New Delhi: Persons with disabilities will be exempted from rules of the odd-even scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

The road-rationing scheme is set to return in the national capital for the third time from November 4-15.

Responding to a tweet, Kejriwal said, “Yes @MajDPSingh, persons with disabilities will definitely be exempt during Odd Even.”

Last week, the chief minister had announced that women will be exempted during the odd-even scheme.

Unlike previous occasions, privately owned CNG vehicles will this time not be exempted, he had announced. (PTI)