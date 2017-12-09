The State cabinet had approved Jammu and Kashmir Rights of Persons with Disabilities Ordinance, 2017 which was chaired by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in October last this year. The promulgation of the ordinance will provide for increase in the disabilities from existing 7 to 21 and increase in the reservation percentage (horizontal from 3 to 4 %). The legislation is expected to immensely benefit PWDs through interventions, education, development skills and preventive care etc. The Cabinet called for extending the scheme for specially-abled children in the non-government educational institutions as well. Unfortunately there is no building whether in government sector or private sector which is disable-friendly which makes life difficult for specially-abled people. Neither do there is any provision in the building plans especially commercial ones to make them disable-compliance so that it become comfortable for such section of the society. As far as the built-up environment is concerned, it is important that it should be barrier-free and adapted to fulfill the needs of all people equally. As a matter of fact, the needs of the disabled coincide with the needs of the majority, and all people are at ease with them. As such, planning for the majority implies planning for people with varying abilities and disabilities. The social aim is to integrate disabled people into society in order for them to take an active part in society and lead a normal life. To be active, a disabled person should be able to commute between home, work and other destinations. The technical aim is to provide a barrier-free environment for the independence, convenience and safety of all people with disabilities as also with public transport system. As future plan State govt should include such provisions to make disabled persons comfortable in society along with passing of the ordinance then one can say that the very purpose of social responsibility by the government has been met. Till that time it is an half-hearted attempt.