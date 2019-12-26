DIS students excel in 1st J&K UT Karate Championship

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The students of Doon International School, Jammu brought laurels to the school by winning five medals including one gold and four bronze in the first J&K UT Karate Championship 2019 organized by Amateur Karate Association of J&K, here recently.

A total of 12 students of Doon International School participated in the championship and out of them five students came out with flying colours.

The Chairman of the School, G.N Tantray and the Principal, Dr. Vikesh Kaur appreciated and applauded the great display of talent and skill by the students and the exceptional endeavour of their coach Sahil Sambyal.

Principal, Dr. Vikesh Kaur encouraged students to devote their leisure time for learning such skillful sports and also advice them to play with full zeal and enthusiasm to bring out the best of their personality.