DIS holds workshop on Artificial Intelligence

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: Doon International School (DIS) on Saturday conducted workshop on Artificial Intelligence, recently introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the school curriculum. The board has joined hands with Microsoft to conduct capacity building programmes for high school teachers and integrate cloud-powered technology in teaching. Artificial education gives every student the opportunity to receive a quality education, and individualizes learning. Keeping in view the importance of Artificial Intelligence as a subject, a workshop on Artificial Intelligence was conducted in School by Rebogenius Learning Solutions Limited. The resource person for the same was Dr Sarvjeet Herald, Director of AI and Mechatronics Solutions. Students of classes 5 to 9 participated enthusiastically in the day long workshop. They learnt about the basics of Artificial Intelligence and coding. The students were highly motivated and enjoyed the session to the core.
