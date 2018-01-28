Director’s Hour conducted at JK Public School Kunjwani

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: JK Public School (JKPS) believes in preparing its students for 21st century challenges and in the same way it prepares its teachers for producing global learners.

Director’s Hour is one of the teachers enrichment programme in JK Public School, Kunjwani which keeps teachers aware of the happenings around the world so that they can deal with any classroom teaching challenge.

Today in the Director’s Hour, Pooja Singh PRT English presented the topic ‘Indus Water Treaty’. Manmeet Kour PGT Economics discussed ‘Davos World Economic Forum’ in Teachers’ Enrichment Time.

Director JK Educational Society, Brig. Sukhdev Singh concluded the session by wishing happy Republic Day to the teachers and discussed how the 69th Republic Day was celebrated differently from the previous year celebrations in the presence of 10 ASEAN countries’ heads. The concerns of these 10 countries vis-à-vis China were also brought out.

He also imparted general awareness about the ranks in Armed Forces.