Directors, FA&CAOs among 27 transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government of Thursday transferred members of J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service.

Parvez Sajad Sofi, (Special Scale) Director Finance, University of Kashmir has been posted as Director Finance, J&K Funds Organisation, Kashmir vice Manzoor Ahmad Wani, who has been posted as Director Finance, University of Kashmir; Azad Ahmad Wani, (Special Scale), Director Finance, SKIMS, Srinagar has been posted as Director Finance, PHE, irrigation and Flood Control Department relieving Ashok Kumar of the additional charge; Barkat Hussain (Special Scale), Director Finance, Planning Monitoring and Development Department has been posted Director Finance, Labour and Employment Department relieving Zia-ur-Rehman of the additional charge; Satnam Singh (Special Scale), Director Finance, J&K Minerals Ltd has been posted as Director Finance, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department; Mohammad Ayoub Nasir (Special Scale), Director Finance, JKI has been posted as Director Finance, Planning Monitoring and Development Department.

Abdul Hamid Kumar (Selection Grade), CAO, Government Medical College, Srinagar has been posted as FA&CAO, Cooperative Department relieving Mohammad Rafiq of the additional charge; Basher Ahmad Dar AO, Directorate of Fisheries, Kashmir has been posted as AO Associated Hospitals, SMHS Srinagar vice Zahoor Ahmad Khanday, who has been posted as Directorate of Fisheries, Kashmir.

Intikhab Ahmad Sheikh (Selection Grade), Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer (FA&CAO), under orders of transfer to Transport Department, has been posted as FA&CAO, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Soura Srinagar; Umar Khan (Selection Grade), FA&CAO, Police Headquarters, J&K has been posted as FA&CAO, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation relieving Mohammad Rafiq of the additional charge; Naila Zahoor (Selection Grade), Saddar Treasury Officer, Jammu, has been posted as FA&CAO, Public Health Engineering Department, Srinagar; Amit Mahajan (Selection Grade), Treasury Officer, Civil Secretariat Treasury has been posted as FA&CAO, Police Headquarters, J&K; Zia-ur-Rehman (Selection Grade), FA&CAO, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has been posted as FA&CAO, J&K Minerals Limited; Nisar Ahmad Bhat, CAO, Public Health Engineering Department, Srinagar has been posted as CAO, District Rural Development Agency, Srinagar; Nimisha, CAO, District Fund Office, Reasi has been posted as CAO, Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Jammu vice Ram Singh Andotra, who has been posted as CAO, District Rural Development Agency, Kathua; Jivtesh Singh, District Treasury Officer, Reasi will hold the charge of the post of CAO, District Fund Office Reasi, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Yogeshwar Sharma, under orders of transfer as CAO, ARI and Trainings Department has been posted as CAO, Northern Zonal Accountancy Training Institute, Jammu; Rafiq Ahmad Shah, CAO, Directorate of Technical Education, J&K has been posted as CAO, Handicrafts (S&E) Corporation, Srinagar; Mohammad Iqbal, Chief Controller of Finance, LAHDC Leh has been posted as CAO, Chief Vigilance Commission, J&K vice Ajay Kumar Gupta superannuating on July 31, 2016; Jigmet Namgyal, Internal Audit Officer LAHDC, Leh will hold the charge of the Chief Controller of Finance, LAHDC, Leh in addition to his own duties, till further orders and Abhishek Tatwaria, CAO, Integrated Watershed Accountancy Training Institute, (IWMP), J&K has been posted as CAO, Northern Zonal Accountancy Training Institute, Jammu.

According to another order, Syed Javed Hussain, AO under orders of transfer as Treasury officer, Karneh has been posted as AO, Directorate of Accounts & Treasuries, Kashmir; Darbari Lal Sharma, under orders of transfer as Treasury Officer, Mandi Poonch has been posted as Treasury Officer Kalakote vice Talit Mehmood, who has been posted as AO, District Rural Development Agency, Rajouri; Mohammad Saleem, Additional Treasury Officer, District Treasury Poonch will hold the charge of the post of Treasury Officer, Mandi, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Mohammad Yousuf Malla, AO, Directorate General of Accounts and Treasuries gas been posted as AO, Directorate General of J&K funds Organization; Masood Ahmad Matoo, I/C AO under orders of transfer to J&K State Power Development Corporation, Jammu has been posted as AO, Directorate General of Audit and Inspections, Jammu; Surinder Kumar Sharma, AO, JAKEDA (Science and Technology Department), J&K has been posted as AO, Deputy Directorate of Stores and Procurement Department, Jammu vice Nalini Koul superannuating on July 31, 2018.