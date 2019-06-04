Director Tourism inspects transit camps established for Amarnath pilgrims

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Director Tourism, Jammu, O.P Bhagat visited the Transit camps established to facilitate pilgrims during Shri Amarnath Yatra-2019 on Mughal Road at Chattapani, Shikargah and Bimber Gali in Poonch District. He also inspected works being executed under PMDP in the area. He had a detailed discussion with Chief Executive Officer, Rajouri Development Authority Sher Singh and Chief Executive Officer, Poonch Development Authority Malikzada Shahrazul Haq regarding scope for creation of more infrastructure like cafeteria, public convenience along the National Highway from Jammu to Rajouri and Rajouri to Poonch to facilitate pilgrims visiting various Shrines and other tourist resorts. Assistant Director Tourism, Rajouri/Poonch and other concerned officers of the department were present on the occasion.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Actor-singer Ruma Guha Thakurta no more
Children worst sufferer of smoking: Dr Sushil
‘Stranger Things 3’ will be moving, unexpected, says David Harbour
Moby accuses Natalie Portman of lying, shares photo evidence to support his dating claims
Healthy eating mistakes that are making you FAT
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper