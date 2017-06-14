Director School Education felicitates Deepali

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Directorate of School Education (DSE) Jammu honoured Deepali Sharma, who is the only girl selected from all Jammu division schools by Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Ministry of External Affairs, for her participation in the prestigious programme ‘Colors of India’ which was presented recently in the honour of Prime Minister of India at Bangalore.

The honours which included a memento and a citation certificate was conferred by Director School Education, Jammu, Ravinder Singh in the presence of Regional Director ICCR, Balwant Thakur at the headquarters of Directorate of School Education in Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion Director School Education appreciated Deepali Sharma for bringing laurels to the State and also for the Department of School Education as she was the only artist selected for this international cultural event.

Director School Education Jammu further said that directorate will make efforts to identify such talents and will encourage and support them in exploring their rarest talents. He stressed on the need of having regular extracurricular activities in schools for the betterment of the overall development of the school children.

Regional Director ICCR J&K, Balwant Thakur assured all possible help from the council for the professional training of deserving talents and also promised to provide them national/international platform for the exposure of their talent. He further said that J and K is having lot of talent in music, dance and drama but needs total professional approach in their grooming and showcasing at appropriate platforms.