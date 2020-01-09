Director Rural Development reviews achievements in Rajouri

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Director Rural Development Jammu, Sudershan Kumar today chaired a meeting to review the performance of Rural Development Department with regard to implementation and progress of flagship schemes in district Rajouri in the presence of District Development Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Nazir Sheikh.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director Administration RDD, Joginder Singh Rai, Assistant Commissioner Development Sushil Khajuria, SE REW Jammu, District Panchayat Officer Dr Abdul Khabir, XEN REW, Block Development Officers, Concerned AEEs, AEs and JEs and Technical Assistant. Detailed deliberations were held on various schemes being implemented by Rural development department like MGNREGS, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY), SBM-G and 14th FC, TSP and BADP. Assistant Commissioner Development presented a detailed PowerPoint presentation about the achievement and progress made under the centrally sponsored schemes in the district. He informed that the district has 85000 active Job cards. He also briefed the chair about the number of works taken up and completed during the year 2107-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 under MGNREGA and PMAY.

The Director also reviewed the progress made under SECURE regarding which the Executive Engineer was directed to prepare the estimates of all the works approved under MGNREGA immediately. Further, all the BDOs were asked to clear all the pending payments immediately so that the performance in terms of timely payment be improved. Also, they were asked to complete all the incomplete works for the year 2017-18 & 2018-19 so that 100% completion rate be achieved. BDO’S were directed to achieve targets within stipulated time and to work with transparency and accountability.