Director Principal ASCOMS delivers lecture at Royal College

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dr. Pavan Malhotra, Director Principal & Professor of Pharmacology Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences (ASCOMS) & Hospital, Sidhra, Jammu delivered a lecture on Medical Educational Conventional Methods Versus Digitalisation at Royal College of Physician & Surgeons of Glasgow, UK, during the annual convention of International Medical Sciences Academy.

Dr Malhotra is the first Medical Professional from the State of Jammu and Kashmir to have delivered a lecture a Royal College of Physician & Surgeons of Glasgow, UK.

Dr Malhotra was given the honour of being the first speaker of the conference. Medical experts from UK, USA, Turkey, India, Pakistan, Austria, France and UAE etc participated in the deliberations.

Dr. Malhotra said medical teachers are increasingly encouraged to use technology for supplementing the learning resources.

“Conventional methods in teaching have their own advantages. Although with the advent of newer education technology tools, the medical education has undergone a paradigm shift. The use of digital media forms of teaching is becoming an integral part of both clinical and theoretical teachings. Ideally the medical training should be taking place at patient’s bedside rather than lecture theatres.

Simulated teaching always yields predicted results and variation on co-morbidity is difficult to explain. Chalk-talk teaching is taking a back seat as e-teaching is gaining importance day by day. Although the digitalisation has completely revolutionised the medical education as every or any information is just a ‘click of mouse’ away. There is complete ease of information which is provided by numerous search engines,” Malhotra asserted.

During the deliberation Dr. Malhotra was felicitated by organisers for his lucid presentation.