Director Litigation, others attain superannuation

FCI employees organise elephant ride for retiring officer

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Directorate of Litigation, Jammu, bade farewell to Director Litigation Jammu, Rohni Kiran Gupta who on Thursday attained superannuation after rendering 32 years of service in various departments such as Lead Advocate General Office, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Vigilance Organisation, J and K SSRB, J&K Public Service Commission, Office of Chief Engineer Jammu (R&B) Department, Joint Director, Accounts and Treasuries at Jammu, Industries and Commerce Department and Jammu Municipality Corporation.

On the occasion Secretary to Government, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Special Secretary Law, Deputy Director, Assistant Director, District Litigation Officers and Law Officers of various departments were present.

Speaking on this occasion, Abdul Majid Bhat, Secretary to Government, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Achal Sethi, Special Secretary and other dignitaries, described the retiring officer as through professional who rose to the highest position with the dint of hard work and qualities of head and heart.

The speakers also spoke high about the efforts of Rohni Kiran Gupta for the Development of the Litigation Department in various fields and wished him happy and prosperous post- retirement life.

A grand and warm send off was given to Shareef Hussain, who retired from the post of Manager in FCI Depot at Narwal, near Railway Line.

While expressing gratitude towards the staff members, Shareef Hussain said “I am very thankful for my staff members, who always supported me well and also have organised a grand function and organised an elephant ride for me.”

This might be for the first time that an elephant ride has been organised for an officer.

Speaking on the occasion, PDP leader Rafiq Malik and other staff members conveyed best wishes to the retiring officer.

Meanwhile, Jammu University SC/ST Employees Association gave warm send off to one Choudhary Shah Mohd, who attained superannuation here after rendering a long span of unblemished service in the University.

Association President, R.L Kaith and General Secretary, Surjeet Singh Heer appreciated services rendered by him in the University and wished for him happy and prosperous life ahead.

Dharam Pal, Milkhi Ram Malhotra, Vijay Kumar Patyar, Thoru Ram Mangloo, Surinder Kumar Majotra, Bagh Ali, Noor Hassan, Nazir Ahmed, Bashir Ahmed, Mohd Sharief and Khan Ali were also present.