Director Land Records reviews revenue operations

STATE TIMES NEWS

MAHORE: Amit Sharma, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (Ex-Officio Settlement Officer), Udhampur/Reasi on Saturday concluded an extensive two-day tour and field visits of remote Sub Divisions of Mahore and Dharmari and their respective Tehsils Arnas, Thuroo, Mahore and Chasana apart from visiting site of ongoing world’s highest Rail Bridge coming between Kouri and Bakal villages of Reasi District. The revenue team which accompanied RD, S&LR Amit Sharma included Chaudhary Mohd Yasin, SDM Mahore (with additional charge of Dharmari Sub-Division), Chand Singh, Tehsildar Thakrakote, Munshi Ram, Tehsildar Mahore, Mohd Hussian, Tehsildar Arnas, Gulshan Kumar, Tehsildar Chasana, Naib Tehsildar Karnail Singh, Naib Tehsildar Narinder Kumar, Bhagat Singh and other revenue officials.

Amit took a detailed review of ongoing revenue operations in these two Sub Divisions of Mahore and Dharmari where Girdawari operations concluded just four of days ago.

Apart from this, progress in writing of Jamabandis was checked and strict directions were passed to complete long-pending Jamabandis of all Revenue villages at the earliest so that the data can be utilised for upcoming scanning under ongoing Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP). SDM Mohd Yasin assured the chair of prompt action and positive results soon in this behalf.

Moreover, RD S&LR Amit Sharma also reviewed the status of removal of encroachment on state/Khacharai/common lands and directed revenue officials to gear-up themselves for removing all such illegal occupations at the earliest. During the meetings at various places, Amit described revenue department as the strongest pillar of civil administration and advised the revenue officials working in these remote belts to work with total dedication to keep this prestige glory maintained by meeting the expectation of inhabitants of these areas so that their inconvenience is minimised. The visiting team also took a stock of problems of revenue staff and noted down their challenging issues especially regarding dearth of staff and request for filling-up the positions of Girdawars at the earliest to which RD, S&LR Amit Sharma assured to take-up with higher authorities and get these posts filled-up at the earliest.

Prior to this, during a field visit was conducted by RD, S&LR Amit Sharma at construction site of world’s highest railway bridge coming up in Reasi district along with Revenue team and AFCONS team wherein it was disclosed that compensation has been paid to all the villagers whose lands have been acquired for this prestigious project apart from providing maximum possible employment to the local inhabitants of the area. At the conclusion of tour, SDM Mahore thanked RD, S and LR Amit Sharma for conducting this meaningful visit.