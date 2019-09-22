Director inspects sericulture unit at Rajouri

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Director Sericulture Development Department, J&K, visited PG College Rajouri and inspected the Sericulture Unit raised by the Department of Botany on Saturday.

Director Sericulture, Rayaz Ahmed Wani along with Principal of College, Prof. Shakeel Ahmed Raina, Principal Trainer, Sericulture Institute Rajouri, AsyaRazaqand other officials inspectedtheMulberry (Morusnigra) garden raised by the Department of Botany in collaboration with Sericulture Department Rajouri. He appreciated the efforts of Botany Department for this pertinent extension work and ensured to render every help to strengthen this unit by providing silk worms (Bombyx mori) larvae, other materials and construction of sheds.

While speaking on occasion, Prof. Shakeel Raina thanked Director Sericulture for his maiden visit and his professional support to extend this work. Earlier, Dr.Anwer Shah, Head, Department of Botany briefed the guests about the project. He said that there are about 200 Mulberry plants raised by the Department in College. Prof. Manzoor Ahmed Dar, the co-ordinator of Sericulture Unit welcomed the guests. Prominent among others present on occasion were Prof. Ghulam Abas, Dr. BashirAhmed, Dr. Abas, Dr. Naseem, Dr.Nazakat Hussain, Dr.Sajar, Prof. Aasia Bhat, Dr. Ashaq Malik, Dr.Akhlaq and Dr.Hilal Ahmed Bhat.