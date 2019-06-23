Director Horticulture visits hailstorm affected areas in Pulwama, Shopian

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat on Saturday visited various areas of Pulwama and Shopian to take stock of the damage done by Friday’s hailstorm in the region.

The Director visited various villages of Pulwama including Sangarwani, Achgoza, Bamnoo, Muran, Karimabad, Burpore and Kagan wherein heavy hailstorm has caused extensive damage to fruits bearing trees.

The leaves of the fruit trees have fallen and at various places the gusty winds have damaged the trees.

The Director on the occasion made aware the growers about necessary remedial measures to be adopted in order to avoid further damages and diseases in the standing cherry, apple and other fresh fruits. Besides, Director Horticulture directed officials of horticulture to provide every possible help and guidance to the orchardists who were affected by the hailstorm.

In Shopian the Director Horticulture visited Chowan, Zampathri, Dunaroo, Main Kellar, Pehlipora and other villages, which have been affected by the hailstorm.

He said that an immediate assessment of losses would be made and a report will be submitted to the government for compensation.

He directed the Chief Horticulture Officers and assistants to file the report at the earliest so that people would not suffer more.

He called on the farmers to contact the experts of horticulture department for sprays and other use of nutrients, so that damages could be minimised.

He directed the experts and officials of horticulture department to remain available at the door step of orchardists by conducting on spot visits and provide guidance to them.

The Director was accompanied by Chief Horticulture Officer of Shopian and Pulwama besides revenue authorities, KVKs of SKUAST-Kashmir and other various field functionaries.