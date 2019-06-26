Director General IMD meets Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Dr. K.J Ramesh, Director General, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), met Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Tuesday. Dr. Ramesh briefed Governor about the present weather forecasting set up in the State and its usefulness for issuing timely weather advisories to people and pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Yatra during the duration of the Yatra. Governor highlighted the crucial importance of timely and advance weather forecasts for managing the movement of Yatris, which is highly dependent on the weather conditions.
