Director Agriculture reviews progress of farmers’ welfare schemes

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Director Agriculture Jammu, P S Rathore reviewed progress of various farmers’ welfare schemes and programmes at Krishi Bhawan here on Saturday.

Chairing a meeting of district officers of the department, Rathore discussed physical and financial components under various Centrally Sponsored and State Sector Schemes of all the districts for financial year 2019-20.

Director Agriculture stressed for identitification of beneficiaries to be covered under different schemes well in time besides creating a platform at Sub Division/ Zonal Level to interact with officers of the allied Departments (Horticulture, Rural Development & Panchyati Raj, Sericulture, Animal/Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries etc) and farmers in order to formulate strategy for implementation of various Farmers Welfare schemes to achieve the objective of doubling the farmers’ income.

Rathore directed the officers to activate field functionaries to reach out to the farmer’s for making them fully aware of different schemes like Sub-Mission on Agriculture Mechanization (SMAM), Sub-Mission on Seeds & Planting Material (SMSP), Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), National Food Security Mission (NFSM), Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), Seed Village Programme (SVP) etc.

The Director Agriculture further directed the officers to update themselves and the field functionaries regarding latest guidelines and norms of various Centrally Sponsored and State Sector Schemes and use of latest agriculture machinery like Combine Harvestors, Reaper-cum-Binders, Straw Reapers, Power Tillers and Power Operated Weeders.

He asked the Chief Agriculture Officers and Sectoral officers to closely monitor the execution of these schemes and submit fund utilisation certificate/progress reports periodically.

The meeting was also attended by Farm Manager, S M Farm Chinore, S C Panotra; CAO Kathua, Arun Gupta, Incharge CAO Samba, F A Bhat, Incharge CAO Poonch, Inderjeet Singh; District Agriculture Officer Ramban, Subash Chander Sharma, District Agriculture Officer Udhampur, Ajay Sharma, District Agriculture Officer Reasi, Arvind Baru, SMS-DL Ravinder Dhar, SMS-DL Reasi, Rajesh K Bangotra, Apiculture Development Officer Doda, Iqbal Singh; SMS (CSS) Ajab Singh and AEO (CSS) R R Raina.