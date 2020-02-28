Director Agriculture reviews functioning of department

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Director Agriculture Jammu, Inder Jeet today reviewed implementation of farmers’ welfare schemes and programmes in Doda district, here at a meeting of concerned officers.

Chief Agriculture Officer, Shahid Iqbal; Assistant Soil Chemist, Sudhir Singh Chib; SDAO, Pranoo, Sushil Rattan Sharma; SDAO Thathri, Haroon; Subject Matter Specialists, Agriculture Extension Officers, AEAs, besides others attended the meeting.

The Director Agriculture impressed upon the officers and field functionaries to create mass awareness regarding the farmers’ welfare schemes and programmes. He directed the field staff to strive hard for 100% completion of all the targets fixed under Kissan Credit Card Scheme (KCCS) and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna (PM-KISAN).

The Chief Agriculture Officer informed that over 80% target has already been achieved under the schemes till date.

The Director further impressed upon the officers to upload beneficiary related data under different schemes on relevant DBT portals and instructed for geo-tagging of all works under execution.

While taking component-wise review of progress of various Centrally Sponsored (CSS) and CAPEX Budget, the Director asked the officers to ensure maximum achievement at the earliest. He also instructed the staff to follow the guidelines and norms while implementing various farmers’ welfare schemes and ensure involvement of PRI members in selection of beneficiaries. He stressed on development of model farming cluster in every Panchayat to promote mushroom cultivation, Bee Keeping, Protected Vegetable growing with special focus on organic farming. Director Agriculture instructed the officers to make the Mobile Soil Testing Lab and Plant Health Clinic fully functional.

Earlier, while inspecting office of CAO and other subordinate offices, the Director asked the officers to promote work culture and ensure punctuality with increased mobility in the field for effective implementation of various farming welfare schemes.