Director Agriculture inspects seed multiplication farm

JAMMU: Director Agriculture Jammu, Inder Jeet on Saturday conducted a surprise inspection of Seed Multiplication Farm, Chakrohi to monitor functioning and ongoing operations/activities at the farm.

While interacting with the farm officers and staff, the Director said that all efforts should be made to increase seed production for ensuring supply of seed produced in the local conditions with required quality parameters.

Taking note of trespassing by outsiders, Inder Jeet instructed the Farm Staff to submit a detailed proposal/project report for fencing of uncovered farm boundaries to check trespassing. He stressed for making efficient production plan to make optimum utilization of the farm land to maximize production of the farm.

During the visit, the Director instructed all the officer / staff of the farm to ensure punctuality and regularity and also stressed on improving work culture and warned of strict action against erring officials.

The Director was apprised that Seed Multiplication Farm Chakrohi is spread over an area of 1,036 acres along Indo-Pak Border for quality production of foundation and certified seed of Basmati, wheat, mustard and other crops.

During current Rabi season an area of more than 500 acres is being covered at Chakrohi including a large area under breeder, foundation seed of wheat and mustard varieties despite bad weather conditions this season. Agriculture Assistants, Satvir Singh and Vinod Khajuria were also present on the occasion.