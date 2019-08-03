Director Agriculture inspects progress of NAFCC Project

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Director Agriculture Jammu, P S Rathore along with team of officers conducted an intensive visit of Bhalwal Block here on Saturday to assess ongoing programmes being implemented under the National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change (NAFCC) Project and other Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) for welfare of farmers.

Director Agriculture inspected various works including Dug Wells, Vermi-compost Units, etc. setup under NAFCC Project by the Department at Dumi, Marjali, Bhalwal and Lower Gharota villages.

While addressing a group of Sarpanchs and Panchs, he said that to mitigate the worst affects of climate change on farming, the NAFCC Project has been launched in year 2016-2017 covering 25 villages under 11 Panchayats of Block Bhalwal of Jammu Division.

Rathore further informed that awareness camps for complete sensitisation of farmers under NAFCC will be conducted in which experts from Departments like Horticulture, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Institutes and Animal Husbandry will also participate. The Director stressed for geo-tagging of the works executed under the Project and complete impact analysis of various interventions undertaken in the project area.

While interacting with farmers on the occasion, Director Agriculture asked them to diversify their farming through activities under Apiculture, Mushroom, Seed Production and adoption of latest agriculture technology to achieve the goal of doubling farmers’ income. Later, the visiting team also inspected the ongoing works of Soil Testing Laboratory under NAFCC Project at Bhalwal.

Earlier, the Chief Agriculture Officer Jammu, F A Bhat apprised the Director regarding key components of various activities taken up by the Department under NAFCC project/ CSS for welfare of farmers which include 19 Bore-wells, 13 Vermi-compost units and 22 Vermi-bed units.

Director Agriculture Jammu was accompanied by Joint Director Agriculture (Inputs) B K Zutshi; CAO Jammu, F A Bhat; Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer, Marh, M R Rakwal; AEO Misriwala, Nirmal Sharma other field functionaries including JAEOs and VAEAs of the area.