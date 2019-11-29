Director Accounts & Treasuries convenes officer-public meetings; inspects sub treasuries

State Times News

RAJOURI: Director Accounts and Treasuries Jammu, Iftikhar Hussain Chouhan, convened an officers meeting to review functioning of Accounts and Treasuries department in the district. Director exhorted upon the concerned officers and officials to strictly adhere to the prescribed accounting procedures in their respective offices.

He also took stock of issues and grievances of the officials working in the district offices and assured them that these will be looked into for an early redressal. Director along with his team also visited District Treasury Office Rajouri and inspected the working there with directions to the concerned for putting in their hard efforts towards ensuring prompt services to the people. During his two day visit to the district, Director also conducted inspection of all sub treasuries including Sunderbani, Nowshera, Koteranka, Kalakote, Manjakote, Thanamandi and Darhal. At Darhal, the Director resolved a long pending issue regarding newly constructed treasury complex which was highly appreciated by the locals of the area.

Later, Chouhan interacted with the locals and took stock of their issues and concerns regarding the services being extended to them by the offices of Accounts and Treasuries in the district.