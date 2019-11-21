Dir Information calls for wider publicity to ‘Back to Village’ programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Director Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar on Wednesday held a meeting with the representatives from the electronic media to discuss possibilities for ensuring wider coverage and publicity for the flagship programme Back to Village-2 (B2V-2).

The meeting was attended by the representatives from the electronic media including AIR Jammu, DDK Jammu, News 18 Urdu, Gulistan, JK Channel, Take 1, 7 + channel, Radio Mirchi, Red FM, 92.7 Big FM, Big FM.

Calling the media fraternity as vital for information dissemination, Dr Sehrish sought cooperation and suggestions from them so that message of the Government regarding B2V2 reaches to a wider audience in a better perspective.

The B2V2 programme will be organized from November 25 to 30 with senior government officials reaching out to every Panchayat to get first-hand knowledge of public issues and problems.

She said that the media has a very important role in disseminating message of the Government for a more vibrant participative democracy. She further said that the second phase of the programme is a result of success of first phase of B2V.

Dr Sehrish asked the radio and TV to focus more on Back to Village programme in the coming days in order to carry out the message of the programme to the general public.

She stressed upon the media fraternity that efforts should be made regarding awareness of masses and wide publicity should be given to the B2V-2 so that people will learn about the objective of the programme and participate proactively in B2V-2.

Deputy Director, AV, Rakesh Dubey while putting forth his suggestions asked the journalistic fraternity to hold panel discussions on the programme. He said that programmes like Hello Advisor, phone in programmes should be broadcast regularly so that the message reaches to a wider audience.

Among those who attended the meeting were Rajeev Sadhu of DDK Jammu, Anajan Badyal of AIR Jammu, Manoj Kaul and Komal Singh Manhas of News 18 Urdu, Vikrant Sharma of 92.7 Big FM, Summit Kakkar Director (J&K) Mirchi 98.3, cluster heads of FM channels, Javeed Ahmad Photo Officer of DIPR, Jahagir Ahmad Information Officer AV and others.