Dir Horti assesses post snowfall damage to orchards

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Director, Horticulture Kashmir Ajaz Ahmad Bhat on Tuesday visited Anantnag, Kulgam, Baramulla and Kupwara districts to assess the damage to orchards due to snowfall.

During his visit to South Kashmir, Director visited various orchards where heavy damage due to snowfall has been reported. On the occasion, instructions were given to field staff to remain available to orchardists of their respective areas to minimize the losses by way of providing necessary logistical support.

Director Horticulture interacted with various fruit growers and assured them timely redressal of their grievances. He also visited Fruit Mandi Batengoo Ananatnag where he interacted with various growers. Director assured that the matter for providing compensation shall be taken up with the Government on priority.

Director Horticulture also visited Baramulla and Kupwara districts to assess the quantum of damage caused to orchards due to snowfall. He also instructed for coming up with a detailed report regarding the losses.

Later, Director Horticulture Kashmir called a meeting of Chief Horticulture officers wherein the damage caused due to snow fall was discussed. They were directed to gear up the field staff for assessment of damage in consultation with Revenue Authorities and furnish detailed report alongwith list of beneficiaries within shortest possible time so that the same is submitted to Government for compensation.